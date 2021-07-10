Hyundai Alcazar review: Large-sized SUV with a premium punch, like Tintin

Hyundai’s new SUV, the Alcazar, is a testament to the Korean automaker’s sense of what its clientele exactly wants. Its latest seven-seater is not just a large-sized sports utility vehicle (SUV), but one that is aimed at customers who demand more than what the Creta or the Santa Fe offers.

Alcazar, which shares its name with a general in the Tintin comics and has an imposing presence and aura to boot, allows customers to do things that they couldn’t with the aforesaid smaller SUVs from the Hyundai stable. What it means is that the Alcazar comes in both automatic ...