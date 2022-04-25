Hyundai Motor's Q1 tops forecast as weak won helps global sales

JUST IN
Business Standard

Hyundai Motor’s first-quarter operating income beat analyst expectations

Hyundai Motor’s first-quarter operating income beat analyst expectations, rising 16 per cent from a year earlier as a weaker Korean won helped offset persistent supply-chain disruptions. Operating profit in the three months through March was 1.93 trillion won ($1.55 billion), compared with the 1.66 trillion won median estimate from analysts. Sales climbed 11 per cent from a year earlier to 30.3 trillion won, higher than forecast thanks to robust sales of sport utility vehicles and Genesis luxury models.

