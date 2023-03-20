Hyundai Verna 2023 to launch in India tomorrow. Here's what you can expect

Due to its long history, is a name familiar to all of us. In fact, the saloon has been selling for the past three generations. It is getting a major overhaul now, in 2023. The fourth-gen version of the will be launched to the market on Tuesday. In India, other c-segment sedans such as the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia will compete with the 2023 . The Verna is expected to boost the brand's sales and give this dying market new life. But what are the expectations from the new model? Read on.

Hyundai Verna 2023: Design

This time, the Verna will use a design that is very futuristic. It gets a full LED light bar on the nose, which separates the bumper from the bonnet, taking design cues from the larger Elantra. The former has a long grille and headlamps, while the latter is a little too busy. In the revealed design sketches, the new generation Verna's silhouette looks appealing around the sides. Larger dual-tone alloy wheels are expected. Lights will be connected at the tail, and the sharp lines will be prime here as well. After all, it is utilised as a parametric design subject.

Hyundai Verna 2023: Cabin and Features

On the new Verna, the boring interior with a small touchscreen is no longer present. Instead, a dual display modelled like Mercedes-Benz will be visible. The dashboard of the Verna will have two 10.25-inch touchscreens housed in a single glass pane. There is a steering wheel with two spokes, neatly integrated air conditioning vents, and a high-set centre console. It is also anticipated that the interior space will be increased, making the sedan more comfortable and spacious.

Despite the fact that Hyundai hasn't confirmed a lot of this perspective, but there's an expected fascinating list. A touchscreen infotainment unit with 10.25 inches, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a wireless phone charger, automatic climate control, an eight-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, an electric sunroof, an electronic parking brake, powered seats, and three driving modes will be on the list. We should not fail to remember that the 2023 Hyundai Verna will also be outfitted with Level-2 ADAS tech.

Hyundai Verna 2023: Dimension and Engine

The new Hyundai Verna 2023 will have a length of 4,535 millimetres. With a width of 1,765 mm and a height of 1,475 mm, it will be the widest car in its segment. With a wheelbase of 2,670 mm and a trunk volume of 528 litres is this vehicle.

There will only be two petrol engine options: a 1.5L NA petrol engine and a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine. The current NA petrol is available with either a 6-speed MT or a CVT and produces 140 Nm and 115 PS. The brand-new turbo-petrol engine will be available with either a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DCT transmission, producing 160 PS and 253 Nm.

Hyundai Verna 2023: Prices (Exp.)

The new Hyundai Verna is expected to go on sale for Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). However, Hyundai could offer it for an initial price of Rs 9.99 lakh to get good bookings. The highest-spec trim could cost anywhere from Rs 18 to 19 lakh (Ex-showroom).