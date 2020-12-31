Looking for a new bike? Here's a list of 10 upcoming bikes in 2021 in India

With 2020 coming to a close, most of us would be eager to leave behind the dark memories of the past year and hope for a better 2021. And what could be better than starting the New Year by grabbing your favourite bike.

But if you are confused which one to buy, we have prepared a list of the 10 upcoming models in 2021 in India that you may like.

Honda CB650R

Honda CBR650R has already been launched overseas. The new Honda offering will be BSVI compliant. It will be powered by an updated 649cc liquid-cooled, in-line-four engine which will produce 95PS, at 1,200rpm and 64Nm at 8,500rpm. The electronics will have multi-stage traction control. It will also have new twin LED headlamps and digital instrument console.

• Expected price: Rs 7.5 lakh

• Expected launch date: March 2021

• Competition: Kawasaki Z650, Benelli TNT 600i

Rebel 500

Honda Rebel 500 Bobber Supreme Edition is already available on the roads of Thailand and it expected to make its India debut soon. The powerful Rebel 500 will be powered by a Euro 5-compliant 471cc, liquid-cooled twin-cylinder engine similar to CBR500R. It will come with a fuel tank capacity of 11.2 litres. The engine will produce 46.2PS at 8500rpm and 43.3Nm at 6000rpm. Its bigger sibling Rebel 1100 is also expected to make its debut in 2021.

• Expected price: Rs 4.5 lakh

• Expected launch date: April 2021

• Competition: Kawasaki Vulcan, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650

Royal Enfield Roadster 650

Royal Enfield Roadster 650 will be powered by a 648cc parallel twin air-cooled engine similar to Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650. The cruiser will produce 47.6PS and 52Nm and will come with a 6-speed transmission.

• Expected price: Rs 3.5 lakh

• Expected launch date: June 2021

• Competition: Kawasaki Vulcan S BS6

Aprilia SXR 160

Aprilia SXR 160 was launched in India in February at the 2020 Auto Expo. The booking has already started and delivery is expected to start in the first few weeks of January 2021. You can book SXR 160 for Rs 5,000.

The engine will have 160cc BSVI compliant single-cylinder engine which will produce 11PS and 11.6Nm.

• Price: Rs 1.26 lakh

• Launch date: Booking has started, delivery to start soon

• Competition: Suzuki Burgman Street BS6



CBR500R will come with a fuel tank capacity of 11.2 litres.

Himalayan facelift

Royal Enfield Himalayan facelift is expected to have some aesthetic changes. Some upgrades in its performance and addition of new features is also expected. The engines will most probably be similar to its previous version.

• Expected price: Rs 1.9 lakh

• Expected launch date: 2021

• Competition: KTM 250 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS

XSR155

has launched this model in Thailand already and is soon expected to launch in India too. The design for XSR155 follows some of its high-end sports models available in international markets. The motor of XSR155 produces 19bhp and 14.7Nm and comes with a 6-speed gearbox.

• Expected price: Rs 1.4 lakh

• Expect launch date: January 2021

• Competition: KTM 125 Duke, Bajaj Pulsar NS200

Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric is an electric scooter. The model was showcased at 2018 Auto Expo and was patented in India in March 2020. It will come with swappable batteries and give a mileage of 41 km.

• Expected price: Rs 1.2 lakh

• Expected launch date: 2021

Suzuki V-Strom 250

Suzuki V-Strom 250’s design will be inspired from the V-Strom 1000 and its engine will be based on the Suzuki Inazuma 250. The engine will be 248cc parallel twin cylinder engine which will produce 24bhp and 23nm of torque. According to Suzuki, V-Strom can ride 482 km on full tank.

• Expected price: Rs 3-4 lakh

• Expected launch date: February 2021

• Competition: Kawasaki Versys X 300, Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM Adventure bikes

2021 KTM RC 390

The latest KTM RC 390 will have an all-new design with an LED headlight and restyled fairing. It will also get TFT display and Bluetooth connectivity. It will be powered by 373cc BSVI compliant engine which will produce 43.5PS at 9,000rpm and 36Nm at 7,000rpm.

• Expected price: Rs 2.7 lakh

• Expected launch date: March 2021

Indian Chief

Indian Chief will be powered by a 1811cc BSVI compliant engine which will produce 85 PS @ 4500 rpm and 150 Nm @ 2900 rpm. The bike will also have new tech, accessories and new comfort seat.

• Expected price: Rs 21 lakh

• Expected launch date: March 2021