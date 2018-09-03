Mahindra launches Mahindra Marazzo today: Know price, specs, and more

Mahindra is about to launch its much awaited multi purpose vehicle (MPV), Mahindra Marazzo, today. The name has been derived from a Spanish word of Basque origin which translates into ‘shark’ in English. The Marazzo, the first passenger car developed at Mahindra’s North American Technical Centre, has been co-designed by Pininfarina and Mahindra’s design studio in Kandivali, Mumbai.

The design of the Marazzo is said to be inspired by a shark. Several elements – inside and out – have been styled to mimic certain aspects of a shark, says Ananthan Ramkripa, chief designer at Mahindra. Speaking at the name-reveal event, Managing Director Pawan Goenka had said: “The shark-inspired Marazzo symbolises the next generation of aspirational Mahindra vehicles. A collaborative effort of Pininfarina, Mahindra Design Studio, MNATC and MRV, the Marazzo is born of a vision to design a global vehicle with quality and refinement keeping in mind the aspirations of our customers.”

The Marazzo is expected to come in seven-seater and eight-seater variants. The MPV is expected to come feature-packed with creature comforts and equipment such as Mahindra's latest infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted audio controls, automatic climate control with vents for all three rows, projector headlamps and daytime running lights (DRLs). The Marazzo is going to have the largest footprint (wheelbase x front track) of any Mahindra vehicle till date and is expected to get a number of innovations in order to meet international standards, according to Rajan Wadhera, President Automotive Sector, Ltd.

will compete with the likes of and the and is expected to be priced competitively in the MPV segment in the range of Rs 1-1.4 million. The Indian car manufacturer had previously confirmed that the MPV is based on a new platform and will be manufactured at their Nashik production facility.



Dealers have already opened bookings for the new Marazzo, which will be Mahindra's largest passenger vehicle yet. This is the company's third offering to be based on a monocoque platform and will take on a host of offerings in the popular MPV segment.