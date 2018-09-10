Mahindra XUV700 launch on October 9: What to expect from this 7-seater SUV

& is planning to bring a series of offerings for the domestic market in the ensuing festive season. While the company has already introduced the Marazzo in the MPV segment, it is to be closely followed by a sub-compact (codenamed S201), a new-generation Thar and the flagship SUV, XUV700. Although is yet to finalise the market name, the XUV700 tag has stuck with the ever since it was announced for the Indian market. The codenamed Y400 will be a localised version of the The rebadged Rexton, already showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year, is slated to have an offical launch on October 9. The new model is expected to replace XUV500 as the most expensive Mahindra car in the market.

The full-sized 7-seater will boast a rugged exterior, with the signature tooth grille and Mahindra logo in the centre. The car will also have redesigned headlamps with LED DRLs, new alloy wheels, a massive bumper and horizontal fog lamps. It will weigh 2,095 kg and have a wheelbase of 2,865mm.

In terms of features, the SUV will have a 360-degree parking-assist camera, sunroof, large storage boot, premium leather seats and a large infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The 4×4 luxury SUV is expected to be powered by a 2.2-litre petrol engine capable of 220bhp power and 225 Nm torque and a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 185 bhp power and 420 Nm torque. Both engines will be mated to 7-speed automatic units sourced from Mercedes Benz.



To keep the price low, Mahindra will import the car through the completely knocked down (CKD) kit route and assemble it at their factory in Chakan near Pune.



The Mahindra XUV 700, competing with the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Honda CR-V, Ford Endeavour, Volkswagen Tiguan and the Skoda Kodiaq in its segment by size, engine output and features, will have an edge over rivals, given an expected price tag of Rs 2 Million (Rs 20 lakh).