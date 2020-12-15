Maruti's road to continuous success in Indian market: From then to now

On this day, 37 years ago, the first locally made Maruti 800 was delivered to Harpal Singh. The Japanese carmaker, which entered the Indian market as a joint venture with the Government of India, has come a long way, creating several milestones. With 15 models and a market share of close to 50 per cent, it rules the Indian market, selling almost 1.5 million units every year — rolling out one model every ten seconds.
No other market has seen the gap between the top two players as wide as this. In FY20, Maruti’s share was 50.99 percent, while Hyundai, the second-largest in the pecking order, had a share of 17.5 per cent. Maruti Suzuki India's sales account for half of Suzuki Motor Corp’s global volumes. Even as the competition in the PV market is increasing, analysts expect the company to be in the pole position, and have revised the price target to Rs 9,100.
In October 1983, production under the JVA being flagged off
In December 1983, then Indian PM Indira Gandhi is being shown a model of the Maruti plant in Gurugram, Haryana
