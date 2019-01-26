Maruti Suzuki Alto set to be revamped with BS VI engine and safety upgrades

India has been on an upgrading spree with major cars like Swift and WagonR getting revamped with upgraded safety features and all new engines that meet the safety guidelines laid out by the Indian government. Now the Indian automobile major also plans to upgrade the smallest car in their line-up with a host of safety features and a BS VI compliant engine.



Launched in 2000, the car replaced the iconic Maruti 800 and has enjoyed the crown of Maruti's best selling car for a span of 4 years.





According to a TOI report, MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa admitted that the present Alto "has become older, and we have to upgrade".

Now, with major competitors like the Renault Kwid coming with a hip SUV-like design and a host of other modern features, the car was slowly becoming outdated and the company is looking forward to up the ante with this major update.

Among the major safety updates, the most prominent will be the addition of ABS after the Indian government made it a mandatory feature for all vehicles with high cubic capacities. Apart from that, the car might also come based on Maruti's new 'Heartect' platform that underpins all their recent launches. Upgraded interiors and a sporty and youthfull exterior is also expected with the company targeting first time car buyers. A smart infotainment system can also be a part of the all-new alto, but any details about the same is yet to be revealed.

The existing Alto 800 is powered by a three-cylinder 0.8-litre petrol engine that churns out 48 horses at 6000 rpm 69 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm and comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. Whereas, the elder sibling, comes with a three-cylinder 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine that produces 67 bhp at 6000 rpm and 90 Nm of torque at 3500 rpm and is mated to a five-speed automatic gear shift that comes in addition to its five-speed manual transmission.

While Alto 800 starts at Rs 2.67 lakh, the range starts from Rs 3.42 lakh (all prices ex-showroom Delhi). While the Prices for new Alto are unknown, a similar competitive pricing will be key to the company's success in the entry-level hatchback segment.