Nissan to export compact SUV Magnite to 15 more countries from Chennai

After the success of the Magnite compact SUV in India, South Africa and Indonesia, Nissan has expanded the export of the Magnite from Chennai unit to 15 more countries.
Produced at Nissan’s Chennai plant in Tamil Nadu, Magnite was launched in December 2020 and has since achieved 78,000 bookings in India and 6,344 shipments abroad. Following its successful launch in South Africa and Indonesia last year, the award-winning car will be available to customers in Nepal; Bhutan; Bangladesh; Sri Lanka; Brunei; Uganda; Kenya; Seychelles; Mozambique; Zambia; Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.
“I’m excited that customers in many more markets will be able to experience Magnite. It is a great example of Nissan’s innovative approach in bringing engaging products, with a strong and uniquely ‘Nissan’ identity, to our customers," said Guillaume Cartier, Nissan chairperson for the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region. “Magnite is an exceptional car and a fantastic showcase for Nissan design and engineering, as well as the strength and expertise of Indian manufacturing," he said. Since launching, more than 42,000 Magnites have been produced in Chennai, despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and ongoing semiconductor shortage.
Magnite was the first global product to launch under the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, shifting the company’s focus towards high-demand products that deliver lasting value to the business and to customers.
“Nissan Magnite is a true reflection of Nissan’s philosophy of ‘Make in India, Make for the World”. We are proud to export the ‘Big, Bold and Beautiful’ Nissan Magnite to 15 markets across the globe. It demonstrates the universal appeal of great design, performance and value,” said Sinan Ozkok, President, Nissan Motor India.
"It’s a great testament - both to the car itself as well as our India team - that within just a year of launch, we are now exporting Magnite to an increasing number of overseas market,” said Biju Balendran, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Renault Nissan Automotive RNAIPL).
