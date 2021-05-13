Ola launches electric vehicle category in London, offers sops to drivers

Mobility company Ola is launching a new EV category on its ride-hailing platform, which will allow riders to specifically book rides in a fully electric vehicle. The category, called Ola EV, is a global first for the SoftBank-backed enterprise and will be available across Over time, Ola which competes with US rival Uber, said this initiative will be rolled out to other cities around the world where Ola is operational. The Ola EV category will cost riders the same as a comfort category on the Ola app. Ola EV has 700 drivers across and this is expected to grow quickly over the coming months.

“Since launching in the UK, Ola has consistently looked to innovate and help solve the toughest mobility challenges,” said Marc Rozendal, managing director of Ola UK. “The launch of Ola EV is another great example, offering riders and drivers the opportunity to play their part in the journey to emission-free rides.”

This is the first step in a series of measures Ola will make over the coming months, detailing its commitment to green transport networks, zero-emission travel and further supporting the Mayor of London’s bold plans to improve air quality across the capital.

Ola is incentivizing drivers to use the new Ola EV category. It will offer a market-leading zero per cent commission rate for the first 3 months for all-electric rides. Post the launch, Ola plans on extending offers through key partnerships to provide easy and affordable options for drivers and riders to shift to fully This driver-centric approach will help to significantly increase the number of fully electric Private Hire Vehicles (PHVs) in use and will also empower riders with an additional green option for their travel needs.

“I am especially proud of the initiatives we are putting in place to help drivers make the switch to fully and that we have been able to do this at no extra cost to riders,” said Rozendal. “I am excited to launch this category as a global first for Ola and while Ola EV will start in London, we can’t wait to begin expanding it across the country and cities around the world.”

Ola has taken a holistic approach to sustainability and electric mobility. The company recently announced the launch of the world’s largest two-wheeler factory in Tamil Nadu, to build its range of electric two-wheelers. Ola is building this Futurefactory at record speed, with its first phase expected to be operational this summer and the full factory ready by next year. The company’s electric two-wheelers will be produced in this facility. The facility will be spread across 500 acres of land with 10 production lines and a staggering capacity of 10 million units per year. Ola plans to launch the vehicle in the UK and Europe in the near future.

Ola will also provide charging solutions to all its electric two-wheeler customers with the recently unveiled Ola Hypercharger Network, the charging network for its upcoming two-wheeler products starting with the Ola Scooter to be launched in the coming months. Ola will offer the most comprehensive set of charging options to its electric vehicle customers through a combination of widely deployed high-speed Ola Hyperchargers and the home-charger that will come bundled with the Ola Scooter.