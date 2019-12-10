JUST IN
Jaguar Land Rover retail sales down 3.4% in November: Tata Motors
Passenger vehicle production up 4%, signaling potential recovery in sector

Sales of passenger vehicles were only marginally lower in November at 263,773 vehicles, compared with 266,000 vehicles last year

Passenger vehicle production in India rose 4.06 per cent during November, a report by an industry body showed on Tuesday, signalling a potential recovery of the sector hurt by a crippling slowdown in demand.

Passenger vehicle production for November stood at 290,727 vehicles, the report by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said.

Sales of passenger vehicles were only marginally lower at 263,773 vehicles, compared with 266,000 vehicles last year, the report showed.
First Published: Tue, December 10 2019. 11:21 IST

