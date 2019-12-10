Passenger vehicle production up 4%, signaling potential recovery in sector

-
ALSO READ
Passenger vehicle sales fall for 9th consecutive month, drop 31% in July
Passenger vehicle sales dip 31.6% in Aug; down ten months in a row: SIAM
Auto slowdown: Component makers, vehicle manufacturers differ on recovery
Auto sector may spend Rs 17,000 cr on capex till FY21 despite slowdown
Slowdown blues: Auto sales down 23.5%, worst slump in two decades
Passenger vehicle production in India rose 4.06 per cent during November, a report by an industry body showed on Tuesday, signalling a potential recovery of the sector hurt by a crippling slowdown in demand.
Passenger vehicle production for November stood at 290,727 vehicles, the report by Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers said.
Sales of passenger vehicles were only marginally lower at 263,773 vehicles, compared with 266,000 vehicles last year, the report showed.