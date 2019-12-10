Passenger vehicle production up 4%, signaling potential recovery in sector

production in India rose 4.06 per cent during November, a report by an industry body showed on Tuesday, signalling a potential recovery of the sector hurt by a crippling slowdown in demand.

production for November stood at 290,727 vehicles, the report by Society of Indian Manufacturers said.



Sales of passenger vehicles were only marginally lower at 263,773 vehicles, compared with 266,000 vehicles last year, the report showed.









