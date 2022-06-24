title - Are you planning to buy a car? Check out their NCAP ratings here

Are you looking to buy the safest car for you and your child? The latest report on safety ratings on cars by Global NCAP is here. The Global NCAP crash-tests cars and rates them according to their safety levels. Kia Carens is the latest car addition to the list, scoring an overall 3-star rating.

Global NCAP rates a car's safety based on the features, which include airbags, Electronic Stability Control, seatbelt pre-tensioners, ABS, all-wheel disc brakes, brake assist system and tyre pressure monitoring system.

As per the safety rating of an adult, the best car available in the Indian market is the Tata Punch, with 16.45 points out of 17, as per Global NCAP. This is followed by Mahindra XUV300, Tata Altroz and Nexon at 16.42, 16.13 and 16.06 points, respectively. Mahindra XUV700 is in the fifth spot, as all five cars mentioned above have received 5-star safety ratings for adults.

In terms of child safety, Mahindra XUV700 is the best car in the Indian market, with a total of 41.66 points out of 49. Mahindra Thar comes second with 41.11 points, followed by Punch in third place with 40.89 points.

Regarding overall safety ratings, Mahindra XUV700 continues to be the safest car in India. The SUV scored a total of 57.69 points out of 66. Tata Punch followed this at 57.34 points, Mahindra XUV300 at 53.86 points and Thar at 53.63 points.

The latest entrant to the list, Kia Carens, is ranked 15th with a score of 40.29 out of 60, while Maruti S-Presso is the least safe car, as per the list, and is placed at 35th place with a total score of 13.84.