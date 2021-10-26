Popular female mobility brand TVS Scooty crosses sale of 5 million units

Motor Company on Tuesday announced that Scooty has crossed the sales milestone of 5 million units.

“ Scooty range has been synonymous with female mobility for more than three decades in India. Since its launch, the TVS Scooty has been on an iconic journey by catering to the evolving needs of Indian women. TVS Scooty has matched the evolution of its consumer every step of the way. Today, the scooter is an ideal vehicle for the everyday commuter,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

TVS Scooty is powered by an ETFi Ecothrust engine that ensures a long-lasting, trouble-free and comfortable ride to consumers with 15 per cent better mileage, making it India’s No. 1 economical scooter, it added. TVS Scooty is equipped with TVS Motor’s patented ‘Eazy’ stand technology, reducing the effort to put the vehicle on the centre stand by 30 per cent.