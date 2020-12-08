PV retail sales rise 4.17% in November, two-wheeler sales decline 21.4%

Passenger vehicle (PV) retail sales grew by 4.17 per cent in November to 2,91,001 units from 2,79,365 units in the corresponding period last year, while two-wheeler sales dropped 21.40 per cent to 14,13,378 units from 17,98,201 units in the year-ago period.

Overall auto sales have seen one of the best recovery rates since unlocking began in November and continue to see positive momentum by growing 29.32% on M-o-M basis. On Y-o-Y basis, the negative slide continues with a degrowth of 19.29 per cent.

New launches, specially compact SUV’s, continued to show good demand in the PV segment. The focus in two-wheelers continued its shift from 100cc to 125 cc and above category due to good harvesting, coupled with Dhanteras-Diwali and marriage season.

The 42-day festive period saw good traction in the pandemic-hit world as overall degrowth of -4.74% was much less than expected, according to Federation of Dealers Associations (FADA) President, Vinkesh Gulati.

"While registrations during Navratri were tepid, people came out in good numbers to purchase their dream vehicles during the Dhanteras – Diwali period. The tractor segment continued to gallop ahead. The fear of the pandemic leading to safer means of travel for the entire family saw good sales inpPassenger vehicles as it grew in double digits at 13.6%," he said.

Small goods commercial vehicles (SGCV) continued to see good demand with increased level of transportation and last mile connectivity needs. With safer means of travel in the customer's mind and schools and colleges continuing to remain closed, demand for buses remains weak. Similarly, the M&HCV segment continues to play spoilsport with excessive capacity, high prices of BS-6 models, finance issues and higher fuel prices.

Speaking on the outlook, Gulati said, with the festive season now over and heavy rains in some parts of the country leading to crop damage, the pent-up demand is almost negligible and demand revival now solely depends on exciting year end schemes.

"If the supply chain issues in the PV segment are controlled, we may see continued growth in December," said Gulati, adding that FADA once again cautions two-wheeler OEMs and dealers to keep a check on vehicle inventory as post festivals, demand may remain subdued. Average inventory for PVs ranges from 25 – 30 days and for two-Wheelers it ranges from 45 – 50 days.

FADA also urged the government to increase infrastructure spending including timely payment to vendors and introduce attractive incentive-based scrappage policy to revive the M&HCV segment.