Government introduces new registration mark for personal vehicles

-
ALSO READ
Road construction faster than ever, says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
Rs 12,700-crore Mumbai coastal project taps new state-of-the-art technology
Govt proposes concession on road tax on submitting scrapping certificate
Vehicle scrappage policy: Circular economy faces recycling scale hurdle
India needs a new Highway Services Authority
In order to facilitate a seamless transfer of vehicles, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways has introduced a new registration mark for new vehicles -- Bharat series or BH-series.
A vehicle bearing this registration mark will not require a new registration mark when the owner of the vehicle shifts from one state to another, the official notification said.
"An IT based solution for vehicle registration is an effort to facilitate mobility. However, one of the pain points in the vehicle registration process that needed attention was re-registration of a vehicle while moving to another state," the ministry said in a statement.
Station relocation occurs with both government and private sector employees. Such movements create a sense of unease in the minds of such employees with regard to transfer of registration from the parent state to another state as, under section 47 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, a person is allowed to keep the vehicle for not more than 12 months in any state other than the state where the vehicle is registered, but a new registration with the new state- registering authority has to be made within the stipulated time of 12 months.
This vehicle registration facility under “Bharat series (BH-series)” will be available on voluntary basis to Defense personnel, employees of Ccntral government/ state government/ central/ state public sector undertakings and private sector companies/organisations, which have their offices in four or more states/Union Territories.
The motor vehicle tax will be levied for two years or in multiples of two. This scheme will facilitate free movement of personal vehicles across states/UTs of India. After completion of the fourteenth year, the motor vehicle tax shall be levied annually and shall be half of the amount which was charged earlier for that vehicle.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor