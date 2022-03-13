Small, entry-level cars losing out to pricier models, mkt share at 4-yr low

Small is not dominating India's car market any more. The share of cars priced up to Rs 5,00,000 in the passenger vehicle market has fallen to 10.5 per cent in the first 11 months of FY 22 as compared to 26 per cent in FY19, the lowest in four years, according to data from the industry sources.

Even the share of those in the price range of Rs 5-7.5 lakh has dropped to 32.4 per cent in the same period from 34.9 per cent. Interestingly, the share of pricier models – those in the Rs 10-12.5 lakh range--rose to 11.5 per cent in the same period, the highest since FY19 when their ...