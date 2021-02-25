Tesla temporarily halts production at Model 3 line in California

-
ALSO READ
Tesla China rival Nio ups competition with new electric Sedan at $69,000
Tesla profit, vague vehicle delivery forecast disappoint Wall Street
Tesla working on India entry, process to begin in January 2021: Musk
Apple CEO Tim Cook didn't take meeting about buying Tesla, says Elon Musk
Cheaper electric cars may help oil firms to green their businesses faster
Tesla Inc has told workers it will temporarily halt some production at its car assembly plant in California, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Workers on a Model 3 sedan production line in Fremont were told their line would be down from Feb. 22 until March 7, according to the report. (https://bloom.bg/2O1QpeB) The report did not clarify the reason for the halt, and Tesla could not be immediately reached for comment.
Tesla said last month that it might face a temporary impact from a global semiconductor shortage.
Other global automakers like General Motors are shutting assembly lines due to chip shortages, as consumer demand has snapped back unexpectedly quickly from the coronavirus crisis.
ALSO READ: Ark ups bet on Tesla despite suffering largest one-day outflow on record
Chipmaker Samsung Electronics said last week that it had suspended its factory in Texas as a winter storm caused power outages. Samsung declined to identify its customers for the factory, but in 2019, Tesla said its self-driving chips are manufactured at Samsung's factory in Texas.
It was unclear how much volume or revenue Tesla would lose due to the production halt. The Fremont plant has an annual production capacity of 500,000 Model 3s and Model Ys combined.
Tesla, which also has production facilities in China, said last month it may be able to grow its annual sale volume by more than 50% this year.
Tesla last week reduced the price of its cheaper variants of the Model 3 and the Model Y, the latest in a series of price cuts at a time when legacy automakers are trying to fight back with new models.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor