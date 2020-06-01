TVS Motor domestic two-wheeler sales down 82% to 41,067 units in May

Automobile manufacturer Company has reported an 82 per cent decline in two-wheeler sales volume in the month of May, at 41,067 units, following the partial lifting of lockdown. The firm has sold 2,36,807 units in May 2019.

The company registered total sales of 58,906 units, which is 81 per cent lower than 3,07,106 units sold in the same period last year. Two-wheeler sales, including exports, stood at at 56,218 units in May 2020, almost 80 per cent down from 2,94,326 units in the same month a year ago. Three-wheeler sales were at 2,688 units in May 2020, compared to 12,780 units in same period last year, down 79 per cent.

"We are seeing a progressive opening of dealerships across the county and overseas in the last two weeks of May and increasing further into June. We are also witnessing a steady pick up in customer retail since the last few days," said the company.

The company resumed operations across all its factories -- Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh--on May 6, after the Central and State governments announced relaxations in the lockdown. The firm has taken exhaustive safety measures to safeguard the health of its employees across all its factories, it said.