TVS Motor reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15 crore in first quarter

Company, the country’s third largest two-wheeler maker, has posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 15 crore during the first quarter of the current financial year against a net loss of Rs 183 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations for the quarter grew 142 per cent to Rs 4,689.34 crore. On a standalone basis, it reported a net profit of Rs 53 crore, against a loss of Rs 139 crore during the first quarter of 2020-21.

The overall two-wheeler and three-wheeler sales, including exports, registered 658,000 units in the quarter against 267,000 units in the year-ago quarter.