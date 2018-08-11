A dalit rapper uses his verses as a weapon to take on an unequal society

24-year-old Sumeet Samos could have joined the government. He could have used tools of affirmative action offered by Indian society to enter the system and change it from within. Instead, he has chosen a path that is as full of struggles that his his clansmen face.

Samos is a rebel poet. He uses the musical/poetry form of rap to create awareness about casteism and develop a powerful anti-caste narrative. A postgraduate student from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) -- a hub of student activism -- Samos recently completed his masters in Spanish Language and Latin American Literature. He ...