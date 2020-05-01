A place called home: Remembering the life and art of the reclusive Zarina

Zarina Hashmi spent the better part of her life looking for a home to call her own — an act of political rebellion as well as social ostracisation — reflecting a migrant’s rootlessness, the inability to feel settled. Ironically, she had a surfeit of homes: the first, in Aligarh, a sprawling professor’s house with the tang of mangoes in the backyard but also the corralling of the native in a colonised land.

To be Muslim in post-Partition India was a cross her family found increasingly hard to bear, and migrated, in 1959, to Pakistan. One identity was erased, replaced ...