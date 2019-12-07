A unique shelter that is heaven for more than 700 unwanted animals

Bhim sits in his taal and languidly flicks his tail to disperse pesky flies as he contentedly surveys the world around him. He is by far the most priviledged buffalo I know. This taal was created solely for him to loll in after he found himself with an injured hind leg at All Creatures Great And Small (ACGS).

Not far from him, Sita, one of the female buffalos, sits majestically in the sun dozing, done with her soaking for the day. Kamli, one of the blind female buffaloes is walking around restlessly. Two blind calves (there are six at ACGS) nearby are running in circles, something ...