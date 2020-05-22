An award-winning journalist tracks humankind's migration out of Africa

In February 2018, Arati Kumar-Rao waited at India’s Wagah-Attari border with Pakistan. An environmental photographer and writer from Bengaluru, Kumar-Rao was there to welcome Paul Salopek, a journalist who by then had been walking across countries and documenting stories through writings, videos and pictures for five years.

The American is a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner (1998 and 2001) and a National Geographic Fellow whose entry into India was part of a journey that spans 24,000 miles. He hopes to trace the paths of the first humans who migrated out of Africa 60,000 years ago. ...