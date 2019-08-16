Art for the masses

We are an emotional people even when served with hard facts and numbers, which, these days, seem not to support the government's vision of growth. The media is playing spoilsport with reports of rural distress, pre-festive sales blues and plummeting auto sales — considered a bellwether of an economy in decline — because of which people are holding tight to their purses when it comes to notable spends.

There's no denying that retail sentiment is negative, but it will take only a token positivism to make people feel good and go out and spend again. Can the luxury segment ...