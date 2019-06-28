Book review: Photos paying tribute to the Himalayan splendour of Solukhumbu

After their highly acclaimed Nepal Himalaya: A Journey Through Time, which I had the privilege of reviewing for this paper (October 29, 2016), photographer Sujoy Das and travel writer Lisa Choegyal take us back to the breathtaking landscape and rich cultural traditions of Nepal in their new book, Everest: Reflections on the Solukhumbu.

As its title suggests, the book zooms into the high mountain chain that is home to the Everest peak and Sherpa communities who inhabit the hills and valleys, known as Solukhumbu, which spread below it. While the earlier volume had only black-and-white ...