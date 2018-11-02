CHESS#1325

The world title match, which kicks off in London at the Holborn College on November 9, has issues about coverage. The Agon CEO, Ilya Merezon, is trying to monetise Agon’s exclusive contract by seeking a 30-minute delay on move transmission. This rehashes an old legal controversy, which has played out many times in many sports.

The score of any sporting event is public information. But a media entity with an exclusive can try to monetise thing with a delay on live coverage. Half an hour is an absurd delay. There’s likely to be “samizdat” coverage from all over ...