Decoding Tamil Nadu

Khan Market in New Delhi is a tiny market favoured by journalists, lawyers, even politicians who find it convenient for quick meetings during the day or a relaxed dinner. The market, named after freedom fighter Badshah Khan, is one of the most expensive retail streets in the world.

The market happens to be located on Subramania Bharati Marg in Lutyens’ Delhi. If one were to perform a social experiment and ask the intelligentsia visiting this market who Bharati was, they might struggle for an answer. In his book, Tamil Characters: Personalities, Politics, Culture, author A R ...