Espressionism

This column is a paean to Espresso machines — their beauty, ingenuity and Eden-like diversity. It is about this much-loved, yet somehow under-appreciated thing component of the unique status that coffee occupies among the commodities we consume. Design has been a part of coffee’s changing dynamic.

A global culture has formed around it. Its progression is a complex interplay of technology. commerce, cultures — and therefore, design. Design, not simply because “everything is designed”, but because the espresso machine exemplifies design’s traditional ...