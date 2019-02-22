Fake-believe canvases

As in every industry, the art world has its share of charlatans, a handful of people who can sometimes muddy the waters and give it a bad name and poor reputation. But you can’t dismiss a cart full of fruit because of one rotten apple.

Financial institutions acknowledge that art is an asset class in its own right but are sometimes wary of pushing it to their HNI clients because they are not informed enough, or confident enough, of its intrinsic investable value. Yet, as we have seen, time and again, there are enough examples to show how a Rs 5,000 value painting has delivered Rs 20 ...