From hipster festivals to chic cafes, how Jaipur became India's 'it' city

"Lagta hai kachori talengeissmein (It looks like they will fry kachoris in this),” a woman with an infant in her arms tells her husband. They are staring at a large pot filled with dark liquid at the Sculpture Park at Nahargarh Fort, Jaipur.

The object in focus is an art installation called Transience by Mark Prime, which has one droplet falling into the pot at a time, depicting the “kinetic” relationship between sound and time. The helpful descriptor on the wall besides the installation, in English and Hindi, seems to be an irrelevancy. In elite art ...