Homeward bound - cinematic take on the invisible lives of migrant workers

Geetu Mohandas’s debut feature, Liar’s Dice (2013), was dedicated to the “vast multitude of nameless people who are recognised only as a mere statistic”. One migrant worker, who goes missing from the big city, forms the subject of the search in her film.

And while he is given a name, Harud, he remains faceless. Instead, Mohandas shows us the longing, uncertainty and anxiety that mark the lives of the ones he leaves behind — his wife Kamala (Geetanjali Thapa) and three-year-old daughter Manya. Everything that the viewer knows about Harud and his life, which ...