House that nature built: From collecting rainwater to recycling used water

Harnessing natural light, wind and raindrops to make houses. This was the concept Abijith Priyam focussed on for his debut venture of building eco-friendly houses. His company, buildAhome.com, creates sustainable houses from naturally available resources.

An engineer by profession, Priyam, along with his team of 50 people, takes into account simple concepts of everyday science to construct eco-friendly houses that can leave you impressed. The venture was started in 2016 and so far it has built 45 houses across the country. The team recently worked on a house in Mangalore that is ...