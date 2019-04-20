How Varitra Foundation is giving a new lease of life to rural schools

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2018 revealed that strategic planning and implementation are the need of the hour to bridge the chasm between the 20 per cent urban masses who have access to quality education and opportunities and the remaining 80 per cent scattered across rural schools in India.

This widening divide throws light on how our children are lagging behind with the rest of the world. It is this lack of education that could impede India’s overall growth says Fitch Ratings in its Global Economic Outlook putting India’s potential growth rate at 6.7 per cent ...