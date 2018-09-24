Inside Jaipur's Jawahar Kala Kendra: A consuming celebration in clay

Burying oneself in one’s work takes on a whole new meaning as you watch Ester Beck’s film loop at Jaipur’s (JKK). She and a co-artist painstakingly create a massive 4.5-tonne mound of clay, slice it like a cake with wire and a few other sharp instruments, and at some stage, bury themselves in it as they slowly destroy what they created. Ester Beck: Matter is a Centre of Dreaming , 2018 (Sculpture Performance). Photo: Jawahar Kala Kendra For Beck, it is the act itself that carries the real meaning of what one does. Watching her getting consumed, enveloped and even suffocated by the mud, I held my breadth and felt goose-bumps on my arms. Her short film – Matter Is A Center of Dreaming - of between 5-7 minutes gives the audience a peek into what it takes to get to the final creations you view – one piece is on display at the show. Finding words to describe the first contemporary triennale in Jaipur is easier said than done. Esoteric, exciting, eclectic, experiential and even eerie would all qualify. With a total of 47 artists work on display, any viewer will get a fair idea of just how sophisticated the use of can be, through a range of works that comprise installations, sculptures, or a mix of all. Juree Kim: Evanescent Landscape-Svarglok, 2018 Jaipur soil, water, variable size Evanescent Landscape: Hwigyoung Video of the process on a loop Clay, Water and Video. Photo: Jawahar Kala Kendra Next to Beck, Juree Kim’s Evanscent Landscape – Svarglok, 2018, based on her month-long study and research of several buildings in Jaipur including the Hawa Mahal, Amber fort and the City Palace to create what she places before the viewer, has many riveted. Her work comments on urbanisation and the erasure of history. She is struck by the beauty of Jaipur and saddened by the pollution and destruction she sees. The structure she has created for the show is inspired by the rich architecture and material of the Pink city and appears to be sinking into water. The work comes at a poignant time: with the recent Kerala floods fresh in the minds of people, I hear many viewers ask whether there had been a flood in Jaipur or if one was expected. Hoshino Saturo Begining form - Spiral, 2018. Photo: Jawahar Kala Kendra Japan’s Saturo Hoshino’s – “Beginning Form – Spiral”, 2018, an abstract work was created after spending several weeks in February this year at Ichol, Maihar in Madhya Pradesh, work that he physically transported to Jaipur for the show. Occupying virtually an entire wall, the eye-catching piece holds centrestage and dwarfs everything else in the room. The installation is made of multiples and emerges from a collision of and hand. The artist says that he considers his interaction with to be collaborative and not an “imposition of his own will”. If clay could speak, we’d know the facts. Vineet Kacker: Endless Landscape I: Summer Endless Landscape II: Winter, 2018 Ceramic, mixed media. Photo: Jawahar Kala Kendra One of the curators of the show, Vineet Kacker’s “Endless Landscape” stands out for its clever use of mirrors to grab more space than it actually takes up. The work, inspired by the high and vast Himalayas, depicts summer and winter in the region and their cyclical nature.

The mirrors give an illusion of endlessness although there are just two main pieces to the work. Many viewers spend a few minutes working out the ingenious technique of display.