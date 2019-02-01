Israel's old city Nazareth: An ancient hub that is being rightfully revived

Nazareth is Israel’s largest Arab city and is located in the fertile Jezreel valley. Though its population is 70 per cent Muslim and only 30 per cent Christian, it is home to major Christian sites. The Old City has three quarters — Orthodox in the north, Latin in the south-west and Muslim in the east.

The Basilica of the Annunciation in the Old City draws buses of Christian tourists from around the world. The Old City was in decay and abandoned in the 1990s, but is in the process of being rejuvenated and is awaiting a tourist revival. A souk in the Old City ...