Japanese whiskies enter India, just not the ones you've been waiting for

Japanese whiskies are drying up across the world. (People are drinking too much of them.) But Shinji Fukuyo, chief blender at major Japanese whisky maker Suntory Spirits, is busy with an odd assignment: understanding India.

How Indians can go from drinking and munching to eating a full meal of spicy curries and back to drinking and munching all within the same night still baffles him and his disciplined colleagues who are touring the country. The 58-year-old is up and running every morning at 4. “We have to follow a very strict routine to keep our senses sharp,” he says. ...