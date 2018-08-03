Join the club

With the buzz about wine consumption increasing exponentially in India, I am sure there’s adequate scope to increase the number of associations dedicated to understanding and appreciating wine. Yes, there are already a few wine-related organisations around.

The Bangalore Wine Club and the Delhi Wine Club were both set up in 2001 — the latter not to be confused with The Wine Club (also in Delhi), which was probably the first such in India and dates back to 1991. Then there are wine clubs in Kolkata, Chandigarh, Chennai, Nagpur and Pune — which were all established ...