Karwan-e-Mohabbat is helping families of lynch-mob victims cope with grief

Last week, when a mob of cow vigilantes lynched Rakbar Khan in Alwar, Rajasthan, the incident prompted many parliamentarians to demand a law to prevent killings by vigilantes. A small but powerful humanitarian initiative has, however, been questioning whether yet another law will be able to quell the growing number of hate crimes in the country.

The alternative they propose is simple, naïve even — to counter hate by spreading the message of love, peace and compassion. Meet the folks at Karwan-e-Mohabbat, a journey of love, who, after kickstarting their campaign in October ...