Love, war and the end of Empire

It is the winter of 1941. With the Japanese closing in, after victories in Hong Kong, Malaya and Singapore, World War II has almost reached the Indian border. Within the country, too, the freedom movement is gaining momentum.

And for the residents of Pipli, a sleepy railway town in eastern India, the world as they know it is changing. As the events of the time play out in different ways in their lives, they know that nothing is certain anymore. Set in the final years of the British rule in India, Daman Singh’s Kitty’s War is a fine example of realistic fiction. The book ...