Meet Aditi Veena aka Ditty, singer, songwriter and urban ecologist

Ditty likes to keep it simple. She is the girl next door who is trying to save the world, but with a guitar. Flower headbands and roses pinned on her dress — these are the few elements that comprise her personality.

I discovered Aditi Veena aka Ditty a few weeks ago, while randomly scrolling through Instagram pages. “Deathcab” was her first song that I listened to. The three-minute, 38-second song compelled me to find out more about this Goa-based alternative/indie singer whose poetry and melodies make a case for saving the planet. When I reach out to her for a ...