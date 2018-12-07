Meet Biswajit Sahu, a fisherman at day and an archaeologist by night

Five years ago, the West Bengal government identified a virgin beach in the Sitarampur and Gobardhanpur islands, which are connected at the south-western tip of the Sundarbans, as a potential tourist destination. While the plan never kicked off, Gobardhanpur did not go ignored. If not tourists, archaeologists and historians have been landing on its shores.

The place they come to visit is the house of Biswajit Sahu, a fisherman whose accidental discoveries have raised questions about the history of the vast delta. Like all other houses here, Sahu’s is a modest dwelling. A ...