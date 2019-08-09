As the Indian government clamped down on all modes of communication in Jammu and Kashmir last week, I was reminded constantly of Aga Shahid Ali’s poem, “I See Kashmir from New Delhi at Midnight”, especially the following lines: “One must wear jewelled ice in dry plains / to will the distant mountains to glass. / The city from where no news can come / Is now so visible in its curfewed nights.” The city from which no news can come, the city from which no news was coming, where no one was aware of what was afoot — Srinagar, the city that I had never seen ...