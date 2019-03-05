Out of the caste mould

Coming Out as Dalit Yashica Dutt Aleph, 207 pages; Rs 599 It is not often that a memoir is able to transcend its writer’s own lived experience to become a powerful social commentary. Journalist Yashica Dutt’s Coming Out as Dalit is one such work.

It takes off from a unique springboard — growing up, Ms Dutt’s mother ensured that their caste identity remained a secret. So she buried her identity as a Dalit deep within, but years later, realised that she could no longer ignore this intrinsic aspect of her identity. So she ...