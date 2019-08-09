Race to the top: What makes sport climbing suitable for all ages

A firm step up, a strong double-handed grip and I was off the ground, scaling a wall confidently at Delhi’s Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF). It was the middle of November in 2012. “Slow down, take it easy, it’s your first time,” the instructor yelled from below. Sure, it was my first time on this wall.

But the man wasn’t aware of my childhood feats. Like the time I climbed on top of a light pole in front of our house. I still think I could have climbed down easily. But who would have listened to a seven-year-oId crying in anticipation of the thrashing ...