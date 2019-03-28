Reshaping India's fiscal architecture

Indian Fiscal Federalism Y. V. Reddy and G.

R. Reddy Oxford University Press; Pages 273, Rs 695 That the terms of reference of the 15th Finance Commission are contentious is beyond contestation. Whether it is the controversy over shifting the population base to 2011 from 1971 for determining states’ share in tax devolution, or the mandate given to the 15th Finance Commission to review the recommendations of its predecessor commission or, for that matter, recommendations that could entail creating incentives to states for implementing the centre’s flagship ...