Sailor, soldier, spiceman, saint: Origin of Christianity in South Asia

The last two general elections in India have, arguably, been fought on the issue of religion, or the threat to one of them by barbaric aliens. An interesting pastime for a world traveller would be to sit on a stool in the marketplace in any small town from Quilon to Bharuch on the west coast, or Delhi’s Shahjahanabad, and watch the world go by.

On the west coast, the nose bridge would rise and fall, the tip would hook or the nostrils unfurl, the skin would change texture and tone, the hair would curl, curl some more or lie long and flat. Without being a geneticist or a social ...