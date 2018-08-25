Seeds: An NGO helping residents of disaster-prone areas for 20 years

Amid all the images of devastation from a flooded Kerala, another set of images has gone somewhat unnoticed this monsoon. This year, as the swelling Brahmaputra swept away houses in Assam, surprisingly, some in Nikori village of Golaghat district have remained standing — tall and dry.

Like traditional Assamese houses, these new houses are also on stilts. But the stilts are higher, built with stronger species of bamboo and on concrete foundations, making them much more resilient. The good folk at Delhi-based Sustainable Environment and Ecological Development Society (Seeds) are ...