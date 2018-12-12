Small steps in energy transition

Total Transition The Human Side of the Renewable Energy Revolution Sandeep Pai & Savannah Carr-Wilson Rocky Mountains Books, 212 pages; $22 Countries negotiating at the climate change conference at Katowice may have serious differences over the enabling rules for the Paris Agreement but they have one thing in common. The world over, most countries (even the US) are making serious efforts to move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy.

Some countries, such as India, have aggressive targets. In that sense, a book exploring the human angle and the employment economy ...