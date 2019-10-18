Social networks are transforming the way we mourn our dead

The other day I got a Facebook reminder about a former colleague’s birthday. This is not unusual, of course. The birthdays of those with whom I am connected on FB pop up daily on my notifications.

But this time Facebook was reminding me about the birthday of someone who passed away a few years ago. He was a popular and much loved person and he went too soon, succumbing to a dread disease that ravaged him with ferocious speed. I went to his Facebook wall and found that his many friends and colleagues had posted messages in his memory, reminiscing about him, saying how much they missed ...