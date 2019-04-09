Taking art out of the boardroom: CIMA's Mela brings modestly-priced art

When it comes to collectors and canvas, it is always the million-dollar painting that grabs attention amidst a flurry of showmanship during exhibitions executed over flutes of champagne and caviar blinis.

In recent times such events have centered around works by VS Gaitonde, S Raza and FN Souza. This is why perhaps the CIMA Art Gallery's affordable Art Mela, which is being held from 12-15 April at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi, is a contrarian bet. "Art isn't only for the rich and the famous to exhibit in their board-rooms and palatial homes," says the art ...